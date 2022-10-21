Chickasaw tribe members to present activities at Shiloh festival

SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park is preparing to host the Chickasaw Heritage Festival this weekend.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Shiloh Indian Mounds National Historic Landmark.

The festival will see Chickasaw Nation tribe members return to their ancestral homeland for a day of cultural celebrations.

Guests can expect a variety of activities to experience, including weapons demonstrations, dancing, archaeology, and storytelling.

“The Shiloh Indian Mounds National Historic Landmark preserves the remnants of a Mississippian Era Indian village that is culturally affiliated with the Chickasaw Nation,” said Superintendent Allen Etheridge. “We are very pleased to partner with our friends at the Chickasaw Nation and the Inkana Foundation to present a variety of Indigenous activities to our visitors.”

