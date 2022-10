Football Friday Night Final Scores: Week 10

Here are the final scores for Week 10 of Football Friday Nights:

North Side 12

South Side 14

Union City 48

Liberty 8

Huntingdon

Peabody

Crockett Co. 21

Lexington 45

Westview 21

Ripley 7

Humboldt

Riverside

JCS 49

TCA 42

Bruceton 0

McKenzie 49

Hardin Co. 19

Milan 22

Haywood 34

Covington 14

Gleason 40

Perry County 0

Greenfield 7

Gibson County 42

