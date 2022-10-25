Discovery Park’s ‘Let it Glow’ light show to return with kick-off concert

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Discovery Park of America’s “Let it Glow” drive-thru and walk-thru light show is returning for the holidays.

“Let it Glow” will open at the Discovery Park in Union City on November 11, with a special kick-off event beginning at 6 p.m.

West Tennessee native and “America’s Got Talent” finalist Daniel Joyner will join the fun with a musical performance, along with an ensemble from the Jackson Symphony and the Voices of Union City Elementary student choir.

A release states the opening event will even feature an appearance from Santa Claus himself. Admission is free for Discovery Park members on opening night.

Admission to the walk-thru is $5 for all guests, and free for ages three and under. Drive-thru admission is $10 per vehicle. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the gates.

“Let it Glow” will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Friday, November 11 through Friday, December 30. The light show will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

There’s also still time to visit the Discovery Park’s Pumpkin Village, which is open through Halloween.

