Educator of the Week: Jon Hardin

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Jon Hardin has taught a variety of different grades at different schools over the past 22 years, but he says middle school may be his favorite.

“It’s just more fun being here at the middle school,” Hardin said. “There’s more you can do with them, they’re more independent and I think it’s a better fit for me.”

Hardin is now teaching 5th grade math and science at Chester County Middle School and loves watching his students understand the material.

“What keeps me going is just seeing it in their faces when they understand and get it, they’re proud of themselves for having done it and that’s always good. That’s my favorite part,” said Hardin.

Hardin says he likes to keep the atmosphere of his classroom more relaxed to help build relationships with his students.

“I don’t try to hide any mistakes that I make, but I try to make it a teaching moment for them and say, ‘look, this happens,’ and they see me as a real person and that real interaction with them is what they remember.”

But Hardin says he also doesn’t accept excuses. He wants to prepare and push his students to be better and learn from their mistakes.

“I don’t do a lot of excuses, and I say ‘Oh, I’m sorry’ and I tell them ‘oh don’t worry about that, just be better,’ you know. Mistakes happen and we use it to learn and that’s it.”

Hardin is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate an educator for our weekly award, just email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.