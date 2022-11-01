City looks create recycling center, filling council seat

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson met for the month of November.

Among the topics discussed was plans to bring recycling to the city.

The council passed the first reading for a proposed budget amendment for a solid waste recycling convenience center for over $65,000.

Mayor Scott Conger says they are still in the planning stages for the center. And the goal is to provide a place for Jacksonians to eventually have access to curbside recycling.

“Work with our residents that want to recycle, work on some education pieces. Additionally, outside of that we will do some public education in schools and community centers to talk about what recycling is so we can better educate people so we can start working toward that end goal or curbside recycling,” Conger said.

District 3 Councilman Ernest Brooks has also resigned from his position, with the council now looking for someone to take the spot.

To be considered for the position, you must meet the requirements set by the State of Tennessee, be a resident of District 3 in the City of Jackson.

You can submit your resume to the Office of the Mayor at mayor@jacksontn.gov. The deadline is November 16, 2022.

