100+ inmates prepare for release at TDOC re-entry event

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — More than 100 men incarcerated at the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) are learning what it takes to remain crime-free as they prepare for their release.

The men recently participated in the Tennessee Department of Correction’s re-entry resource fair.

The event gives the inmates the opportunity to connect with prospective employers and social service agencies. The goal is to help line up jobs, educational opportunities, treatment, and other services needed to stay our of prison and stop victimization.

“Successfully reintegrating yourself back into society is an important part of rehabilitation,” said NWCX Counselor Larry Watts. “These opportunities help inmates move closer to achieving success outside the facility by allowing them to earn a living wage and contribute to their communities.”

Any employers or social services agencies interested in participating in a TDOC re-entry event can click here or call (901) 229-8024 for more information.

