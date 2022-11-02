FHU Theatre to present ‘Matilda the Musical’ as homecoming production

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Freed-Hardeman University Theatre is bringing Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” to stage as this year’s homecoming production.

Directed by Becky Hartle and featuring young actors from the Chester County Youth Theater, the show focuses on a misunderstood young girl gifted with unique powers.

The cast and crew have been working together for weeks in preparation, and for many, coming together to make the show a success has been a rewarding and collaborative effort.

Performances will be held at Loyd Auditorium at 7 p.m. on November 10 & 11, with a matinee performance to be held at 2 p.m. on November 12.

Tickets are available for purchase online at fhutickets.com.

The FHU Theatre and Chester County Youth Theater invites the community to join alumni and friends to enjoy this family-friendly show.

