Local judge receives sentence over DUI charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — On August 17, a Madison County General Sessions court judge was arrested.

Back in August, Judge Hugh Harvey Jr. was arrested on two charges. One being a DUI and second being in possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Around 1:30 p.m., Harvey was seen at the Madison County General Sessions Court, but instead of being behind the gavel, he was behind the defendant podium.

“I just want to say what I did was really horrible thing. I’m ashamed of, and I apologize. I thank the troopers for stopping me before I hurt somebody,” Harvey said.

According to the affidavit from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, on the night on August 17, Harvey was stopped due to failure to maintain the lane.

The THP officer said Harvey’s vehicle ran off the road and struck the tree line.

Harvey entered a guilty plea in court.

“You’re entering a guilty plea to DUI first offence sentenced to 11 months and 29 days with a minimum fine of $350 for all jail sentences suspended to 48 hours day per day,” the judge said.

This sentence means Harvey won’t have to serve time in jail, but will be on probation for nearly a year.

“Supervised probation for 11 months, complete DUI school, and report to serve on December 2, 7 p.m. Is that your understanding of the agreement?” asked the judge. “Yes, your honor,” Harvey said. “And you wish me to approve it?” asked the judge. “Yes, I do,” Harvey said.

Once given a verdict Harvey then addressed the court and apologized for his actions.

