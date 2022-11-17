Variety show in Henderson to feature Vegas celebrity impersonators

HENDERSON, Tenn. — An upcoming event in Henderson might have guests doing a double-take.

The nationally-known Edwards Twins are presenting the “Ultimate Christmas Variety Show” at Williams Auditorium in Henderson.

The show will bring top celebrity impersonators from Las Vegas for a festive night of entertainment inspired by holiday variety shows of the 70s and 80s.

Guests can expect to see performances inspired by legendary superstars such as Cher, Neil Diamond, Rod Stewart, Barbara Streisand, Bette Midler, and many more.

The show features all live vocals from the entertainers, with each “star” singing their #1 hits as well as holiday classics.

The show will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. Williams Auditorium is located at 634 East Main Street in Henderson.

