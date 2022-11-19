Up for a game of fun, It’s National Play Monopoly Day!

If you are a fan of board games, then today is your chance to bring out one of the world’s favorites. It’s National Play Monopoly Day!

Millions of board gamer fans from all over the world have participated in a challenging and often lengthy game of Monopoly.

Whether your strategy is to get the famed Park Place and Boardwalk properties, or to collect other lesser known, but often visited properties. Most people have created their very own personal strategy.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, National Play Monopoly Day is observed on November 19 every year. The day celebrates one of the world’s most famous board games.

The original version was based on a game from 1935 by Elizabeth Magie and while tons of versions exist today, over 500 million people have participated in the game since its creation.

The object of Monopoly is to collect as many properties as possible to create your very own monopoly. Players can also buy houses or hotels for the properties.

One person is deemed the banker and players have the opportunity to collect rent, while also paying taxes and fees.

And, of course, players need to collect as much money as possible while avoiding going to jail or bankruptcy.

So to celebrate this special day, gather your family and friends for a challenging game of Monopoly!

