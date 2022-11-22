Former firefighter pleads guilty to series of West Tennessee arsons

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former volunteer firefighter has pled guilty to a series of arsons in West Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 27-year-old Codie Austin Clark was arrested in April 2021 in connection to a fire at New Salem Presbyterian Church in Sharon.

The TBI says Clark was a former volunteer firefighter with the Dresden Fire Department.

Court documents reveal that on September 23, 2022, Clark pled guilty to arson in three separate incidents in Weakley County.

According to information presented in court, those incidents occurred on July 20, 2020, November 26, 2020, and April 4, 2021.

Court documents show on Monday, November 14, Judge Jeff Parham sentenced Clark to six months in jail to be followed by four years and six months of supervised release.

Additionally, the documents reveal Clark has been ordered to pay over $10,000 in restitution to two of the victims involved.

The court documents indicate Clark is ordered to report to jail on January 30, 2023.

For more local crime stories, click here.