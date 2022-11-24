Grandma’s Eggnog

Grandma’s Eggnog

1⁄2 Cup Granulated Sugar

6 Large Egg Yolks

1⁄4 Teaspoon Salt

1⁄2 Teaspoon Nutmeg

2 Cups Milk

1 Cup Heavy Cream

1⁄4 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

Ground Cinnamon, For Topping, To Taste

Mix sugar and egg yolks in a medium bowl until light and creamy. Combine cream, milk, nutmeg and salt in a saucepan over medium-high heat.

Stir constantly until mixture starts to simmer.

Add a large spoonful of the hot milk to the egg mixture, repeat until most of the hot milk is mixed in.

Pour the mixture back into the saucepan on the stove. Whisk constantly until the mix is slightly thickened.

Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Using a mesh strainer, pour the eggnog through and into a container/pitcher and cover with plastic wrap.

Allow to thicken by placing container into the frig until chilled. Serve with cinnamon sprinkled on top.

Grandma’s Eggnog comes from “Tastes Better From Scratch.”