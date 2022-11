Non-Alcoholic Cosmopolitan

Non-Alcoholic Cosmopolitan

3 Ounces Cranberry Juice (Simply Cranberry If Available)

1 Ounce Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice

2 Ounces Sparkling Water

1 Ounce 100% Orange Juice

Place cranberry juice, lime juice, and sparkling water into a cocktail shaker. Add plenty of ice and gently shake.

Pour into your favorite cocktail glass and add the splash of orange juice. Enjoy.

Virgin Cosmopolitan comes from “Mindfulmocktail.com.”