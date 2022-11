Non-Alcoholic Singapore Sling

3⁄4 Cup Pomegranate Juice

1⁄2 Cup Mango Juice

1⁄2 Cup Pineapple Juice

2 Tablespoons Fresh Lime Juice

8-12 Ounces Tonic Water

Mint Sprigs

Combine juices into a pitcher filled with ice and stir until cold. Divide mixture into 4 Collins glasses filled with crushed ice and add 2-3 ounces of tonic water to each. Garnish with mint sprigs.

Singapore Sling comes from “Epicurious.”