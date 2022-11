Non-Alcoholic Pineapple Cobbler

1 Ounce Strawberry Juice

1⁄2 Ounce Lime Juice

3 Ounces Pineapple Juice

Club Soda

Combine the lime juice and pineapple juice into a shaker. Shake well. Strain the mixture into a Highball glass filled with ice. Fill almost to the top with club soda and pour strawberry juice on top.

Garnish with a fresh strawberry.

Pineapple Cobbler comes from “Munamommy.com.”