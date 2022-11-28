Poll of the Day: Has gaslighting impacted your mental health?

The term “gaslighting” has been named Merriam-Websters Word of the Year for 2022. Referring to a form of psychological coercion involving behavior that’s “mind manipulating, grossly misleading, and downright deceitful,” searches for “gaslighting” on Merriam-Webster’s website jumped over 1,700% in 2022 over the year before. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of The Day.

