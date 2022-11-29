‘Cruise In’ bike, toy drive to be held December 3

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Want to help bring a smile to a child’s face? We have a place for you to cruise to!





The fourth annual Cruise In Bicycle and Toy Drive is being held in Henderson on December 3.

You can bring a new toy, a bike, or just pay in cash and they will do the shopping for you.

The Cruise In says all classic cars, trucks, hotrods and spectators are welcome to swing by and help a kid smile.

The Cruise In is being held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 130 Front Street in Henderson.

It is being held to benefit the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center.

