Non-Alcoholic Arnold Palmer

For the Lemonade:

3 cups water, divided

3⁄4 cup granulated sugar

Juice of 6 large lemons (about 3⁄4 cup)

For the Tea:

4 cups water

1/3 cup honey

5 black tea bags

Ice

Fresh mint

Lemon wedges

Made lemonade: In a small pot over medium heat, bring 1 cup water and sugar to a boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Let boil 2 minutes. Let cool to room temperature. Combine simple syrup, remaining 2 cups water and lemon juice.

Make Tea: In a medium pot over medium-high heat, bring water to a boil. Add honey and stir to dissolve. Turn off heat and add tea bags. Let steep 5 minutes and cool to room temp. In a large pitcher, combine lemonade and tea. Pour into glasses over ice and garnish with mint and lemon wedges.

Recipe from Delish.com.