Non-Alcoholic Hurricane

Non-Alcoholic Hurricane

3 cups Welch’s passionfruit juice

1.5 cups orange juice

1.5 cups pineapple juice

3⁄4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

3⁄4 cup simple syrup

3⁄4 cup grenadine

Chilled lemon-lime soda such a Sprite

Crushed ice for each glass

8 maraschino cherries

8 orange slices

8 bamboo skewers

Combine all the drink ingredients except the lemon-lime soda in a large pitcher. Place crushed ice in each glass then fill each hurricane glass 3⁄4 full. Fill the glass with lemon-lime soda, gently stir. Garnish with a pick of 3 cherries and 1 orange slice.

Serve cold.

Recipe from savortheflavour.com.