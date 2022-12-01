Non-Alcoholic Hurricane
3 cups Welch’s passionfruit juice
1.5 cups orange juice
1.5 cups pineapple juice
3⁄4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
3⁄4 cup simple syrup
3⁄4 cup grenadine
Chilled lemon-lime soda such a Sprite
Crushed ice for each glass
8 maraschino cherries
8 orange slices
8 bamboo skewers
Combine all the drink ingredients except the lemon-lime soda in a large pitcher. Place crushed ice in each glass then fill each hurricane glass 3⁄4 full. Fill the glass with lemon-lime soda, gently stir. Garnish with a pick of 3 cherries and 1 orange slice.
Serve cold.
Recipe from savortheflavour.com.