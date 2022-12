Non-Alcoholic Lime Zinger

2 cumber strips

3 lime wheels

Ice

Red Bull lime edition sugarfree

White grape juice

Speared strawberry halves

In a glass, add cumber, lime wheel and ice. Pour n 4 parts Red Bull to 1 part white grape juice (or 8 oz. Red Bull to 2 oz. White grape juice). Garnish with speared strawberry halves and serve. Recipe yields one serving.

Recipe from Delish.com.