Non-Alcoholic Tequila Sunrise

Non-Alcoholic Tequila Sunrise

1.5 cup pulp free orange juice

1 cup peach juice

6 tablespoons lemon soda

6 tablespoons grenadine

Ice

In this order, fill two highball glasses with ice, the orange juice, peach juice, lemon soda then add the grenadine syrup. The grenadine will go to the bottom of the glass then rise to the top as you drink. Garnish with cherries and oranges.

Recipe from whiskitrealgud.com.