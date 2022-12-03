Pet of the Week: Charlee

Meet Charlee!

She is a small lady (weighing just under 30 pounds) but she has the biggest goofiest personality.

She has done well with all of the dogs in her foster home and is OBSESSED with her human foster siblings.

She would love a family that will play with her in the yard and then cuddle up on the couch to watch a movie.







She is about 3-4-years-young, house trained, kennel trained, heartworm negative, fully vetted, spayed, and microchipped.

If you are looking for the perfect family pet look no further!

If you are interested in adopting Charlee or any of the other available dogs, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email herowestrescue@gmail.com.