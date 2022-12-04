Hot Butterscotch

Sunday:

Hot Butterscotch

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

1⁄4 cup light brown sugar/packed

1⁄4 cup dark brown sugar/packed

2 tablespoons water

3 tablespoons heavy cream

4 cups whole milk

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

Put the butter in a medium saucepan and add both sugars. Cook over medium heat until the butter is melted, whisking to combine, then cook, stirring constantly with a heatproof spatula or a wooden spoon, until the butterscotch begins to smoke, 5 to 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and continue

cooking and stirring until the butterscotch is very dark, about 10 minutes.

Remove from the heat and very carefully whisk in the water to stop the cooking. Whisk in the cream, then whisk in the milk and salt. Gently reheat over low heat, stirring… no not overheat. Enjoy right away.

Recipe from Epicurious.com.