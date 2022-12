Sparkling Pear Punch

2 cups pear juice

1 cup cranberry juice

3 cups non-alcoholic sparkling wine

Sliced pears, for garnish

Combine pear juice and cranberry juice in a punch bowl. Top with non-alcoholic sparkling wine.

Garnish with sliced pears. Serve chilled.

