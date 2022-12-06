Report: American life expectancy down by be roughly two years

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new report from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health was released, showcasing the the decrease in life expectancy.

The report showed that the American life expectancy went from almost 79 years in 2014 to 76 years in 2021.

The report covers many areas of health, including the leading causes for the decline of life expectancy.

Overdoses, COVID-19, teen suicide, gun-related homicides, and suicides are just some of the listed causes.

The report showcases the concern and some possible solutions to help fight the decline.

“We want people to be aware of the magnitude of the problem, and at the same time, be aware that there are absolutely solutions, that there are people both nationally and locally dedicating their careers to solving these problems. And that we really have actionable solutions that could be taken together,”

The report is a free resource, and people are encouraged to look through the report and get involved.

You can find it here.