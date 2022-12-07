Slow Cooker Apple Cider

9 medium apples, assorted types

1 orange

3 cinnamon sticks

1 whole nutmeg

2 teaspoons whole cloves

1⁄2 teaspoon whole allspice

12-16 cups water

1/3 – 2/3 cup brown sugar

Wash apples and the orange, then roughly cut into quarters. (Don’t worry about removing peels, seeds and stems.) Place in the slow cooker. Add cinnamon sticks, nutmeg, cloves and allspice. Cover with water, filling the slow cooker until it is nearly full, within one inch of the top. Cook on high 3-4 hours or on low for 6-8 hours. One hour before the cider is done cooking, us a potato masher to mash the apple and orange slices once they are soft. Finish cooking for one more hour. Strain out the apple cider juice into a clean pitcher or pot.

Stir in your desired amount of sugar. Serve hot.

Recipe from gimmesomeoven.com.