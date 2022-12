Non-Alcoholic Shirley Temple

Thursday:

Non-Alcoholic Shirley Temple

Ice

1 (12 oz) bottle of Grenadine

1 (2 liter) bottle lemon-lime soda

Maraschino cherries for garnish

Fill a glass with ice. Add 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) grenadine, then top with 8 ounces lemon-lime soda.

Garnish with cherries.

Recipe from culinaryhill.com.