Ground broke for new Dixie facility in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The largest business investment in Jackson broke ground on Friday.

The Georgia-Pacific project brings a big impact to the Hub City, along with a new 900,000-square-foot facility.

“The largest investment in Madison County’s history from a corporate standpoint, creating jobs, creating economic opportunity, and it’s just one more great global brand that’s deciding to come here to Tennessee,” said Gov. Bill Lee.

Georgia-Pacific is set to invest over hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Obviously impacts this community because it creates 220 high paying jobs, is a $425 billion economic investment in the community,” Lee said.

The investment is not just impacting Madison County, but also reaches past the borders of West Tennessee.

“We certainly know that this part of the state is economically on fire. We have the fastest performing, the highest performing economy of all 50 states right now. And part of that is because of what’s happening in West Tennessee from here, down the road to Blue Oval City and into Memphis,” Lee said.

As this opportunity unfolds, so does the potential of others.

“What it does for Tennessee is it sends a signal to other companies around the world that major companies are moving here,” Lee said. “When there’s an announcement like this made, it has ripple effects that are positive for the entire state.”

The Jackson Dixie plant will begin staffing for the new plant during 2023 with production set for 2024.

Georgia-Pacific says that the new plant will make tableware products, including the Dixie plate and bowls.

They say hiring and training for the new plant will begin in 2023.

Find more local news here.