Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Daiquiris
Simple Syrup
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup water
Daiquiris
4 cups frozen strawberries
1 cup fresh strawberries washed and hulled
1⁄2 to 3⁄4 cup fresh lime juice to taste
1 cup Sprite
Simple syrup: Heat the sugar and water in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has dissolved, about 5 minutes.
Remove from heat and cool completely.
Daiquiris: Combine the strawberries, lime juice and soda in a high-speed blender. Add 3⁄4 cup of simple syrup to start. Blend until smooth.
Stop and scrape down sides or tamp the frozen strawberries down into the blender blades at the bottom a couple of times to make sure all is blended well. Taste and adjust by adding more simple syrup or more lime juice. Pour into glasses and garnish with a slice of lime and a strawberry to serve.
Recipe from houseofnasheats.com.