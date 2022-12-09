Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Daiquiris

Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Daiquiris

Simple Syrup

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

Daiquiris

4 cups frozen strawberries

1 cup fresh strawberries washed and hulled

1⁄2 to 3⁄4 cup fresh lime juice to taste

1 cup Sprite

Simple syrup: Heat the sugar and water in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has dissolved, about 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and cool completely.

Daiquiris: Combine the strawberries, lime juice and soda in a high-speed blender. Add 3⁄4 cup of simple syrup to start. Blend until smooth.

Stop and scrape down sides or tamp the frozen strawberries down into the blender blades at the bottom a couple of times to make sure all is blended well. Taste and adjust by adding more simple syrup or more lime juice. Pour into glasses and garnish with a slice of lime and a strawberry to serve.

Recipe from houseofnasheats.com.