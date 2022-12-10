Pets of the Week: June and Jennings

This week’s Pets of the Week are June and Jennings!

Meet June and Jennings from the Outlaw Gang!

These pups were found on a rural road in Iuka, Mississippi by one of our founders.





These sweet pups were full of worms. They were covered in fleas and ticks, tired and thirsty.

With some good old-fashioned TLC, these pups have blossomed into sweet, happy-go-lucky pups.

They are about 22-weeks-old, and weigh close to 30lbs.

June and Jennings are working on their kennel training, and doing great about not having accidents in their crates. The pups are also still working on house training.

They are currently working on their vetting and will be ready to go to their fur-ever homes soon!

If you are interested in adopting one of the Outlaw Gang, or any of the other available dogs, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email herowestrescue@gmail.com.