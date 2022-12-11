Non-Alcoholic Mai Tai
Sunday:
Non-Alcoholic Mai Tai
4 cups orange juice
4 cups pineapple juice
1⁄2 cup lime juice
1⁄2 cup almond syrup
1⁄2 cup grenadine
4 cups sparkling water
ice
Oranges, limes, cherries for garnish
In a pitcher, mix together orange juice, pineapple juice, lime juice and almond syrup. Place in the frig. Once you’re ready to serve, add ice to your cups then fill the cup 1⁄2 full of juice, adding a splash of grenadine and then topping it off with sparkling water. Garnish with fruit.
To serve in a big punch bowl, mix grenadine and sparkling water to juice mix and stir together, then add ice and fruit.
Recipe from lizoncall.com.