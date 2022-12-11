Non-Alcoholic Mai Tai

Sunday:

4 cups orange juice

4 cups pineapple juice

1⁄2 cup lime juice

1⁄2 cup almond syrup

1⁄2 cup grenadine

4 cups sparkling water

ice

Oranges, limes, cherries for garnish

In a pitcher, mix together orange juice, pineapple juice, lime juice and almond syrup. Place in the frig. Once you’re ready to serve, add ice to your cups then fill the cup 1⁄2 full of juice, adding a splash of grenadine and then topping it off with sparkling water. Garnish with fruit.

To serve in a big punch bowl, mix grenadine and sparkling water to juice mix and stir together, then add ice and fruit.

Recipe from lizoncall.com.