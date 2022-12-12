Kerry Mallard dies in custody, TDOC confirms

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man sentenced to prison earlier this year has died, officials confirm.

According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Kerry Mallard died on Wednesday, December 7 while in custody at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex.

Back in February 2022, Mallard was sentenced to serve 40 years in the TDOC after being found guilty of multiple sexual abuse charges involving a minor.

Court documents revealed Mallard ran a daycare center with his wife at their home in Wildersville, and he was also known for calling Lexington High School football games for local radio stations.

According to the TDOC, the cause of death is pending the medical examiner’s report.

