Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Lemonade

1 cup granulated sugar

6 cups water, divided

1 lb. Strawberries, hulled and halved

1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice, from 8 – 10 lemons

Ice

Mint leaves (optional)

In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine sugar and 1 cup water. Bring to simmer and cook until dissolved. Let cool. In a blender, combine strawberries and 1 cup water.

Blend until pureed. Using a fine-mesh strainer, strain puree and discard any solids. In a large pitcher, combine simple syrup, strawberry puree, lemon juice, and remaining 4 cups water.

Adjust with more water or lemon juice to taste. Serve over ice with mint, if desired.

Recipe from Delish.com.