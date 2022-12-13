Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Lemonade
1 cup granulated sugar
6 cups water, divided
1 lb. Strawberries, hulled and halved
1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice, from 8 – 10 lemons
Ice
Mint leaves (optional)
In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine sugar and 1 cup water. Bring to simmer and cook until dissolved. Let cool. In a blender, combine strawberries and 1 cup water.
Blend until pureed. Using a fine-mesh strainer, strain puree and discard any solids. In a large pitcher, combine simple syrup, strawberry puree, lemon juice, and remaining 4 cups water.
Adjust with more water or lemon juice to taste. Serve over ice with mint, if desired.
Recipe from Delish.com.