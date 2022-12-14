RSV cases rise among adults, children

JACKSON, Tenn. — A virus is on the rise in the United States, affecting kids and adults.

There has been an increase in RSV — Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection — cases this winter.

We are in the height of the holiday travel season, with sick children and now older adults filling hospitals nationwide.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, most caught RSV before the age of two. Now, things have changed.

Those 65 and older are battling the virus too. Here are some tips to try and avoid the virus.

“Covering coughs, covering sneezes is very important. But also knowing that the virus can live on surfaces and be spread through contact is very important. Keeping those surfaces clean if you’re in the household with someone who has RSV. The other thing to keep in mind is that there is no specific treatment or vaccine for RSV, so staying home if you’re sick is an important way to protect your loved ones and community,” said Emily Volk, the President of the College of American Pathologists.

With RSV, hospitalization rates are climbing 10 times higher than usual.

You can read more about RSV from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here.

