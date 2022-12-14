TBI: Three arrests made after nine month investigation

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A nine month drug investigation has led to the arrest of three people and the seizure of drugs and weapons.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that the investigation into illicit drug activity in Carroll County began in March, with investigators eventually searching two homes in McKenzie on Wednesday.

The TBI says that drugs, guns, and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of homes on Linden Heights and Linden Street.

The TBI says that Ezekiel Harris and Elizabeth Lowry, who were on Linden Heights, have been charged with possession of schedule II, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darin Taylor, who was on Linden Street, has been charged with possession of schedule VI with intent to sell and distribute, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

