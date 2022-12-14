US Marshals relive 2020 Jackson shooting via true crime podcast

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new insight into law enforcement has come out, and it is taking listeners behind the scenes of true crime.

Chasing Evil

Chasing Evil

Chasing Evil

The podcast titled “Chasing Evil” has been released by Emmy Award winner Chris Godswick, who is based in Nashville.

The podcast brings stories from West Tennessee and from across the nation to light, and it is with a twist many have yet to experience.

“Enable them to hear perspectives that they’ve never heard before. And I’m a real, I’m really interested in talking to people. For me, this this show isn’t really about law enforcement, as much as it is about people and the people that do that job,” Godsick said.

The most recent story happened in November of 2020, where two US Marshals were “struck by gunfire” by Bobby Joe Claybrook, Jr., according to the U.S. Marshals news release.

The podcast allows the side of the two U.S. Marshals to be heard, as well as situations they have encountered in the communities of West Tennessee, with a highlight on Jackson.

“In this case, you know, as they were approaching the door to try to make contact with Bobby Joe Claybrooke, he starts firing through the window. And so these investigators started, started taking gunfire and they had to react. Not only did they have to keep themselves safe, but they had to literally rescue their fallen brother who was in line of fire,” said US Marshal Tyreece Miller.

This podcast allows listeners to hear, personally, the impact that these situations and crimes have had on our heroes and the importance of the sacrifices they make.

Law enforcement are not the only ones that are interviewed. Chasing Evil also talks with survivors.

“Found from survivors, is that this has been a pretty therapeutic experience for them. They have something to share. They don’t want what happened to them to happen to anyone else,” Godsick said.

The episodes can range from crimes pertaining to murder, sex offenders, drug cartels, and more.

The Chasing Evil podcast is available to listen to on all common podcast mediums, according to the release.

You can check out the podcast’s website here.

Find more local news here.