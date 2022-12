Non-Alcoholic Italian Soda

1 1⁄2 ounce flavored syrup, such as Torani

8 ounces club soda

1 ounce to 1.5 ounce heavy cream or half-and-half

Fill a large glass with ice. Add syrup, then slowly pour in club soda. Stir gently, top with cream and serve.

Recipe from Delish.com.