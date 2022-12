Non-Alcoholic Sangria

3 cups white grape juice

2 cups cranberry juice

1 1⁄2 cans lemon-lime Canada Dry Sparkling Seltzer water

1⁄4 cup blueberries

1⁄2 Granny Smith apple

1⁄2 Honeycrisp apple

1⁄2 lemon

1⁄2 orange

1⁄2 cup strawberries

Cut up the fruit and add it to a pitcher. To the fruit, add the juice and seltzer water. Refrigerate for at least two hours.

Double this recipe to make a full pitcher for larger gatherings.

Recipe from theantijunecleaver.com.