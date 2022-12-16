School board highlights students, discusses range of topics

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System held their monthly board meeting on Thursday.

At Thursday’s meeting, a variety of topics were discussed.

Jackson Madison County School Board Meeting

Jackson Madison County School Board Meeting

Jackson Madison County School Board Meeting

Jackson Madison County School Board Meeting

Jackson Madison County School Board Meeting



Jackson Madison County School Board Meeting

The American flag was presented by the Liberty Tech JROTC.

And after, some entertainment was provided by the South Elementary choir. This choir recently performed at the elementary music and arts showcase at Liberty Tech High School.

“So we’re thankful for the Ms. Houston and the music program there at South Elementary,” said Greg Hammond, the Chief of Public Information at Jackson-Madison County Schools.

Along with the choir, the school board also recognized students who are part of the superintendent’s “ACT 30 and Up Club.”

Back in October, every senior in the school district was allowed to retake the ACT. More than 250 seniors improved their score and 57 improved their test scores by three points or more.

Those that made a score higher than 30 were celebrated.

“It’s always a great reminder when you see the students at the board meetings. Yes our school board, you know, it’s doing the people’s work, but in that, remembering that we’re here for the students,” Hammond said.

Some major points discussed during the meeting were two budget amendments. The first being called federal projects and education capital. Federal projects is composed of grants that the school system receives. Madison County Finance Director, Karen Bell detailed how these grants are used.

“This is funding that covers our volunteer pre-K programs, our Title I programs, our special education, our consolidated admins,” Bell said.

The education capital is the board recognizing money that will be allocated from the Madison County Commission. Bell, again, detailed some things this money will cover.

“So this just recognizes tonight that funding was given for school buses and metal detectors in our schools,” Bell said.

Lastly, the board also approved the superintendent evaluation process from 2021.

“We’ve made a lot of progress with Dr. King’s leadership, and I think it’s clear that our board is recognizing this. So the same evaluations and metrics that were used last year will be used this year as well,” Hammond said.

We also asked Bell about an update on the purchase of Oman Arena by the school system.

Bell responded that the school system is now looking at renovations and other things that will be done to it, but the project is still in the development stages.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.