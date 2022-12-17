Non-Alcoholic The Blaylock

2:1 Honey Syrup:

1 cup honey

1⁄2 cup water

Pitcher Batch:

4 1⁄2 cups fresh pink grapefruit juice

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons chilled 2:1 honey syurup

To Serve:

16 star anise pods (optional)

2 (1 liter) bottles chilled seltzer

Lemon wedges (optional)

Honey syrup: Combine honey and water in a small saucepan and warm over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture is uniformly blended. Do not let boil.

Pour into a resealable container and let cool. Seal well and refrigerate up to 1 month. Pitcher cocktail: Up to 2 hours before serving, make the batch.

Prepare grapefruit and lemon juices and pour into a 2 quart pitcher. Add chilled honey syrup and stir well to mix.

If not serving immediately, seal well, covering with plastic wrap if needed, and refrigerate.

To serve, toast star anise pods (if using) over high heat in a dry skillet, watching carefully, just until fragrant, about 45 seconds. Fill tall glasses with ice, then carefully fill glasses about halfway with chilled seltzer.

Top with pitcher mix, give each glass one gently stir, then garnish with star anise pod and lemon wedge, if desired.

Recipe from Epicurious.com.