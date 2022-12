Non-Alcoholic Frizzy-Cranberry-Orange Punch

Non-Alcoholic Frizzy-Cranberry-Orange Punch

1 bottle cranberry juice

1 cup orange juice

2 cups Sprite

Orange and lemon slices for garnish

Combine cranberry juice, orange juice in a punch bowl, then top with Sprite.

Garnish with orange and lemon slices and serve chilled.

Recipe from Delish.com.