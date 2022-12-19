Non-Alcoholic Life Of The Party
Non-Alcoholic Life Of The Party
Cinnamon Syrup
1 cup granulated sugar
3 cinnamon sticks
Punch
12 ounces Ghia Non-alcoholic Aperitif
4 1⁄2 ounces lemon juice (about 4 lemons)
4 1⁄2 ounces pomegranate juice (such as POM)
3 ounces cinnamon syrup
12 ounces non-alcoholic sparkling wine
Lemon and orange slices for serving
Cinnamon syrup: In a medium pot, whisk together 1 cup granulated sugar and 1 cup water over medium heat until sugar dissolves.
Add 3 cinnamon sticks and bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to low and cook at a bare simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes to infuse flavor.
Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Once cooled, strain through a fine-mesh strainer and discard cinnamon sticks.
Store in a clean, resealable container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
Punch: In a large pitcher filled with ice, add 12 oz Ghia non-alcoholic Aperitif, lemon juice, pomegranate juice and cinnamon syrup. Stir well. Gently stir in sparkling wine.
Garnish with lemon and orange slices. Serve over ice-filled glasses.
Recipe from Epicurious.com.