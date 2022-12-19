Non-Alcoholic Life Of The Party

Cinnamon Syrup

1 cup granulated sugar

3 cinnamon sticks

Punch

12 ounces Ghia Non-alcoholic Aperitif

4 1⁄2 ounces lemon juice (about 4 lemons)

4 1⁄2 ounces pomegranate juice (such as POM)

3 ounces cinnamon syrup

12 ounces non-alcoholic sparkling wine

Lemon and orange slices for serving

Cinnamon syrup: In a medium pot, whisk together 1 cup granulated sugar and 1 cup water over medium heat until sugar dissolves.

Add 3 cinnamon sticks and bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to low and cook at a bare simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes to infuse flavor.

Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Once cooled, strain through a fine-mesh strainer and discard cinnamon sticks.

Store in a clean, resealable container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Punch: In a large pitcher filled with ice, add 12 oz Ghia non-alcoholic Aperitif, lemon juice, pomegranate juice and cinnamon syrup. Stir well. Gently stir in sparkling wine.

Garnish with lemon and orange slices. Serve over ice-filled glasses.

Recipe from Epicurious.com.