Non-Alcoholic Kentucky Derby

4 mint sprigs

1.5 cups sugar

2 cups cold water

3⁄4 cup fresh lemon juice

1.5 quarts Ginger Ale

Lemon slices… thin

Rinse the mint and discard stems. Place the sugar, water and lemon juice in a medium-sized bowl, mix and stir in the mint leaves. Allow to stand for 30 minutes.

Fill a large pitcher with ice cubes and strain the liquid over the ice.

Add the ginger ale and lemon slices. Serve.

Recipe from www.floras-hideout.com.