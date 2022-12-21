22nd JEWEL Awards to be held in February

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 22nd JEWEL Awards is coming this February, and a familiar face will be there.

On February 18, the JEWEL Awards will be held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson.

It will be emceed by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Moe Shamell and Miss Juneteenth of Jackson, Megan Elyce Hicks.

Smooth Jazz Progressions will be the entertainment. It will begin at 6:30 p.m.

You can reserve your ticket to the JEWEL Awards by calling (731) 424-2030.

The awards are brought together by the Jackson-Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce. They say that nominations for businesses will continue until January 13. You can find nomination forms in the “Join Us” section of their website.

You can also call the number above and ask for Tierra Teri Byrd Thaxton.

