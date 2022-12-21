Hub City Brewing to host free Christmas party, live music on Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The community is invited to a free holiday-themed celebration at one local venue this weekend.

Hub City Brewing will host their Ugly Christmas Sweater Party on Friday, December 23.

The event is a chance to deck yourself out in your best ugly sweater and enjoy a night of live music, with no charge for admission.

Entertainment will be provided by local artists LOLO and Rev. Jessie & The Holy Smokes.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. on Friday with the show set to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Hub City Brewing is located at 250 West Main Street in downtown Jackson.

