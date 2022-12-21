Non-Alcoholic Mojito
(Recipe represents 1 serving)
1.5 ounces Schweppes Soda Water
6 mint leaves
2 lime wedges
1 ounce apple juice
1⁄2 ounce lime juice
1⁄2 ounce Elderflower cordial
Crushed ice
1 sprig of mint
Place 6 mint leaves in the bottom of a tall glass and press down with a muddler to extract the juices and flavor.
Using a jigger, measure and add the apple juice, lime juice and elderflower cordial to the glass. Fill the glass with crushed ice and stir.
Top off with Schweppes soda water.
Place a sprig of mint against the rim of the glass for garnish.
Recipe from www.fabfood4all.co.uk.