Non-Alcoholic Mojito

(Recipe represents 1 serving)

1.5 ounces Schweppes Soda Water

6 mint leaves

2 lime wedges

1 ounce apple juice

1⁄2 ounce lime juice

1⁄2 ounce Elderflower cordial

Crushed ice

1 sprig of mint

Place 6 mint leaves in the bottom of a tall glass and press down with a muddler to extract the juices and flavor.

Using a jigger, measure and add the apple juice, lime juice and elderflower cordial to the glass. Fill the glass with crushed ice and stir.

Top off with Schweppes soda water.

Place a sprig of mint against the rim of the glass for garnish.

Recipe from www.fabfood4all.co.uk.