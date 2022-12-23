Non-Alcoholic Homemade Root Beer
Non-Alcoholic Homemade Root Beer
4 pounds granulated sugar
4 3⁄4 gallons lukewarm water
3 ounces root beer extract
1⁄2 teaspoon dry bakers yeast
1 cup lukewarm water
Put sugar, water and extract in a pot. Mix well. Add yeast to the 1 cup of water.
Mix. Add to pot. Blend well. Let settle. Siphon in clean, sterilized bottles.
Fill to 1⁄4 inch of top of bottles. Cap securely. Place bottles on their sides in a warm place for at least five days, longer in cooler weather. Chill to taste.
Recipe from www.floras-hidout.com.