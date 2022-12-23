Solid waste collection halted Friday for City of Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announces a halt to solid waste collection.

According to a press release, Waste Management residential solid waste collection will not pick up on Friday, December 23.

The halt is due to road conditions and frozen equipment following Thursday night’s winter weather.

The release states routes will resume regular service beginning Monday, December 26.

The city also reminds that their offices will be closed on Friday as well as Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday.

In the meantime, you can dial 3-1-1 or use the Ready 311 app to report city services.

