Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Daiquiri

(one serving)

3 ounces frozen strawberries… in syrup

1 ounce fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon sugar

Cracked ice

1 strawberry

1 orange slice

Fill a mixing glass with cracked ice. Add lime juice, frozen strawberries and sugar. Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with strawberry and orange slice.

Recipe from www.floras-hideout.com.