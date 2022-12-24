Pet of the Week: Nia

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Nia!

This sweet girl had a rough start to life but has a rags to riches story. Now, she is looking for the final piece of her happily ever fur-ever!









Nia found our rescue when a Good Samaritan dropped her off at a vet after being shot in her hind leg.

Our amazing vet team did everything in their power to save her leg. Due to the extent of her injury, she lost it.

However, don’t feel bad for this girl! You would never know that she was missing it, as she has the sweetest, most outgoing, happy go lucky personality! It does not slow her down a bit!

Everyone that she meets her has fallen completely head over heels in love with her and we can’t say we blame them!

Nia is a young dog most likely around a year old. She is spayed, heart-worm negative, fully vetted, house trained and kennel trained.

Nia is good with others pups and children and would love to meet you. Her biggest wish is to spend Christmas with her fur-ever family.

If you are interested in adopting Nia or any of the other available dogs, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email herowestrescue@gmail.com.